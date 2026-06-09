Television June 09, 2026
TLC Launches New Series ‘Most Extreme Human’ — Watch the Trailer
TLC is debuting a new show this week called “Most Extreme Humans.”
The 10-episode series is all about showing the bravery and resilience of people born with the rarest medical conditions.
In the trailer, viewers get to meet the incredible individuals featured in the show, including Mark from the premiere. Watch!
TLC shares that "Mark, a Filipino man living with macrodactyly, a condition that affects 1 in 100,000. Macrodactyly usually affects just one hand, but with Mark it affects both, and has caused his hands to be so disproportionately large that he wears wristwatches as rings.”
Despite his condition, Mark plays basketball, cooks and is a loving father.
Watch the premiere on Wednesday, June at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.