Sienna Miller & Oli Green Engaged After Welcoming Baby #2 (Report)

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Sienna Miller, 44, and Oli Green, 29, are reportedly getting married!

Miller was just spotted in Spain with a giant sparkler on her ring finger, and E! News has confirmed that she’s engaged.

The news comes after Sienna and Oli welcomed their second child together. Miller is also the mother of daughter Marlowe, 13, with ex Tom Sturridge.

In May, while chatting with E! News, she was asked about expecting her third.

Sienna gushed, “It’s happened. I have a tiny baby next door.”

The 44-year-old added, “It feels like stringing sentences together is a bit challenging. I’m on very little sleep but I’m madly in love with my baby.”

In December, news broke that Miller was expecting her second child with Oli.

She debuted her baby bump at the 2025 Fashion Awards, where she wore a sheer Schiaparelli two-piece look.

Miller and Green are also the parents of a 2-year-old daughter.

Back in 2022, Miller revealed to Elle U.K. that she was interested in expanding her family and had frozen her eggs.

She said, “Biology is incredibly cruel on women,” explaining, “I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated.”

Around that time, Sienna opened up to “Extra” about Marlowe, who was just 9.

While Marlowe was not allowed on social media, she said her daughter was a “typical kid growing up in New York City,” who loves Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa and Justin Bieber.

"Extra" also spoke with Miller recently about “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War.”