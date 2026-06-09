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Actor Nico Tortorella, 37, and his wife Bethany C, 40, are growing their family!

The pair are expecting their third child together.

In an Instagram post, the pair reacted to a pregnancy test while holding their two children Kilmer, 3, and Pesce, 19 months.

In the video, Nico exclaimed, “We’re going to have a baby!”

Bethany captioned the post, “Baby 3 coming this December!”

"If there’s one thing our infertility journey gifted us, it’s the pure joy a positive pregnancy test will bring our family no matter how many kids we hold in our arms. It makes you realize just how rare, how splendid, it is when that little baby you want so badly begins to make its way home,” she continued. "Constantly humbled, always grateful, forever in awe when our family grows.”

Nico commented on the post, writing, "Here’s to more. Gratitude. These little spirits have been circling us for what feels like lifetimes. As Bethany and I cross twenty years of knowing and loving each other, the blessings keep falling from the sky."

He went on, "Time to find some dirt to worship. Congratulations to, and for, the fishes and the birds. For that is where we come from. 399. Here’s to more."

Bethany opened up about her pregnancy on her Instagram Stories.