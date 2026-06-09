Movies June 09, 2026
New 'The Cat in the Hat’ Trailer Released — Watch Now!
Check out the new trailer for the highly anticipated film “The Cat in the Hat.”
In the movie, the Cat is on a mission "to cheer Gabby and Sebastian, a pair of siblings struggling with their move to a new town."
The Cat is voiced by Bill Hader.
Other stars voicing characters in the movie include Xochitl Gomez, Matt Berry, Quinta Brunson, Paula Pell, Tiago Martinez, Giancarlo Esposito, America Ferrera, Bowen Yang and Tituss Burgess.
The movie hits theaters November 4.