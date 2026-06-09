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Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau just made their red-carpet debut!

The singer and former Canadian prime minister hit the carpet on Monday at the Tribeca Festival for the premiere of the "Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour — Live from Paris" concert film.

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Perry wore a long white halter gown for the occasion with her hair in an updo, while Trudeau looked handsome in a black suit and white shirt.

The couple gazed into each other’s eyes as they posed for photos.

After the screening, during a Q&A session, Perry revealed she's in love.

Us Weekly reports the singer explained, "Every day is a fantastic journey, and every day is a chance to evolve and to be a better person and do the right thing and to be a model for your community, for your family, for your world."

She continued, “I would say now at the end of 91 shows, I feel like a more grounded person in so many aspects of my life. I am very in love."

Perry shared, "Actually, that show was after I met the love of my life, and so I felt very anchored by that,” Perry said of the Paris show, which was recorded in November. “I’m a little bit like a rainbow kite — I fly super high. Sometimes I need to be anchored, so to have that anchor finally makes me feel really whole now."

Katy, who went through a split from Orlando Bloom in 2025, also spoke about hardships last year.

"Last year was probably one of the hardest years of my life, and I went through a f**k-ton,” she said. "And there were days that were really, really, really hard, and I just kept going because I made a promise to my fans, I made a promise to my daughter, I made a promise to myself. And I got through it. I walked through the fire because everybody has to walk through their own fire. And if you’re walking through hell, you keep going, because on the other side of hell is definitely heaven.”

Katy and Justin were first spotted having dinner together in July 2025. They went Instagram official in December after a visit to Japan, and attended Coachella together in April.

Perry split with Orlando Bloom earlier in 2025. They share daughter Daisy, 5.