Jack Schlossberg Reacts to Madonna’s NSFW Confession About His Uncle JFK Jr.

Backgrid

Jack Schlossberg was hit with a racy question about his late uncle John F. Kennedy Jr.’s love life during an episode of SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live.”

Andy brought up Madonna’s recent comments about JFK Jr., asking, "When you hear someone like Madonna say, 'JFK Jr. was the best sex I ever had.' Do you chuckle at that?”

Jack, who is currently running in the Democratic primary race for New York's 12th Congressional District, stuttered before answering.

He told Andy, "I'm running for office,” and then added, "All I can say is that I bet she was right.”

Schlossberg is currently running in the Democratic primary race for New York's 12th Congressional District.

Meanwhile, promoting her new album “Confessions II,” Madonna chatted with playwright Jeremy O. Harris, Bob The Drag Queen, dancer Ivy Mugler, designer Raul Lopez, and ID’s Marcello Gutierrez for Grindr.

In a video posted on YouTube, Lopez quizzes Madonna on her past lovers, asking, “Who was your best d**k down?”

Mega/Backgrid

Madonna insisted, “I’m only going to name dead people,” before whispering, “John Kennedy Jr.”

Her answer stunned the group, who replied, “Shut up!”

When Lopez said he’s heard similar before, Madonna said, “Mmm hmm.”

Raul told her, “You’re the third person I’ve heard say that.”

Madonna replied, “So you know it’s true.”

According to the 2024 book “JFK Jr.: An Intimate Oral Biography,” Madonna and JFK Jr. had a “fling” in the 1980s.

A book source claimed it was “all about physical attraction, it wasn’t going to be anything beyond that.”