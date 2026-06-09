HBO Max / Mike Marsland

Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith chatted with “Extra” about Season 3 of “House of the Dragon.”

Emma teased momentum for Rhaenyra Targaryen’s campaign for the throne and seeing her move into action this season.

D’Arcy said, "The end of Season 2, Rhaenyra's had this visit from Alicent and this kind of extraordinary offer to ease the passage for Rhaenyra to take the throne. And we pick up with her the next morning. She's not slept. I think her blood is up and her mind is made up. She's gonna go to King's Landing. She’s heading home.”

When it comes to political factions, the Blacks have supported Rhaenyra, while the Greens were campaigning for Aegon II Targaryen.

D’Arcy revealed, “There's great momentum in the Blacks' campaign. The Greens... their defeat looks almost certain, and for the first time, I think there's real momentum in Rhaenyra's campaign and I think she's ready to start her premiership."

HBO Max / Mike Marsland

Matt said Daemon Targaryen is hell bent on more carnage.

"I think he's very much back into the territory of violence and war. He's back home. It was wonderful to be back in King's Landing with both the characters and the actors that I've missed. He's back and he's hellbent on cutting some throat and taking some souls.”

When asked if they still have “pinch me” moments on set, Emma said, “Hell yeah.”

Matt added, “When you're surrounded by like hundreds of extras, you know, dying in fields. I mean, it's, it feels like the Somme or something. It's mad. It's the wonderful gift of being an actor isn't it? That you get to sort of exist in this. So many people have been working for months before you to try to get you to believe in this fantastical moment for just a second."

D’Arcy agreed, “For me it's those big ensemble scenes where you really sort of feel the majesty of the show. There's like an operatic scale and a real energy in the room, just that many bodies in the room striving toward something."

“Extra” also spoke with Olivia Cooke and Fabien Frankel about what’s in store for Alicent Hightower and Ser Criston Cole in Season 3.

Olivia says it’s “carnage” and hectic when we pick up minutes after Alicent’s bargain with Rhaenyra, as she tries to "implore people to let this happen.” Fabien talked about Ser Criston’s shifting loyalties and a turn back to relying on himself. Watch!