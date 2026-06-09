Biggest Breakups of 2026 So Far: ‘Summer House’ Scandal, Pete Davidson & More

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From mega stars to reality stars, we’re breaking down the biggest breakups of the year so far, starting with the “Summer House” split between Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke that rocked reality TV.

In January, Amanda and Kyle broke the news that they were ending their four-year marriage.

They announced the news on their Instagram Story, writing, “After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple. We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing.”

“It feels ironic to ask for privacy during this time,” the couple went on. “Since we’ve always tried to be open and honest about our relationship, but your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter.”

In late March, Amanda confirmed that she is dating her “Summer House” castmate West Wilson.

The relationship sparked quite some backlash since he dated her close friend Ciara Miller.

All the messiness will be on full display on Bravo’s “Summer House” spin-off “In the City.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban finalized their divorce in January.

Based on the records, a parenting plan has been set in place, and both parties have agreed to waive their right to spousal support.

Both have agreed that there won’t be any child support, either.

Kidman will be named the primary parent of their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, while Urban gets “parenting time” every other weekend, unless otherwise noted.

In late September, Kidman filed for divorce after 19 years of marriage.

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt went from baby bliss to breakup just five months after welcoming daughter Scottie.

Elsie recently took to TikTok to talk about motherhood after their split, claiming that she is caring for the baby on her own.

The first-time parents, who barely started dating last year, reportedly hit a rough patch after the baby was born.

Pete’s friends have spoken out, denying that he’s not helping Elsie after the breakup.

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen have also hit Splitsville after 18 years of marriage.

A rep for the couple told People magazine that they are separated but remain on “great terms.”

They even celebrated his 48th birthday together with their two sons Lazlo, 8, and Sid, 12.

According to Page Six, Jason recently lost 40 lbs. and that combined with work stress caused a wedge in their relationship.

Kelsey Ballerini and Chase Stokes are on-again, off-again!

After three years of on-again, off-again, are these two on the outs for good?