Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Daughter Zahara Requests Legal Name Change

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A month after Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s eldest son Maddox requested to legally change his name, his sister Zahara is following suit!

Last week, Zahara filed court docs to remove Pitt from her legal name so she can go by Zahara Marley Jolie.

Zahara signed the docs on April 28, just weeks before her graduation from Spelman College, E! News reports.

At her commencement speech, Zahara was called by only her mom’s last name when she accepted her diploma onstage.

Aside from Maddox and Zahara, some of their other siblings have also stopped using Pitt.

In May 2024, Shiloh, now 20, filed to legally change her name, while that same month Vivienne, now 17, used only the last name Jolie in the playbill for “The Outsiders,” the Broadway play she worked on with her mom.

Angelina and Brad also share Pax, 22, and Vivienne’s twin brother Knox, 17.