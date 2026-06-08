Unpacking All the Cameos in Madonna's Crazy, Star-Studded 'Confessions II'!

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The wait is nearly over for Madonna's next studio album — "Confessions on a Dance Floor Part II" drops July 3 — and fans now have a 13-minute teaser to tide them over in the form of her new short film "Confessions II."

Dropping Monday morning on her YouTube channel, "Confessions II," directed by the duo TORSO, is a wild ride that uses parts of the first six tracks on the album — "I Feel So Free," "Good for the Soul," "One Step Away," "Bring Your Love," "Danceteria," and "Read My Lips" — to illustrate some of the themes Madonna has visited throughout her career, from isolation to self-expression to the spiritual experience of dancing.

The elaborate film, shot across six months, spares no expense in bringing the music to life, including a scene at a rave with Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter that shows Madonna flying over the crowd on invisible wires.

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That same crowd scene features a moment where Madonna whips her hair and is transformed into Julia Garner. Garner is Madonna's choice to play her in a long-gestating musical biopic about her life.

Filled with Easter eggs, the film references many of Madonna's past works, from her 1985 movie "Desperately Seeking Susan" to her music videos for "Deeper and Deeper," "Open Your Heart," "Vogue," and "Hung Up."

The stand-out track "Danceteria" is an ode to the club where Madonna first found herself as a downtown diva. In it, she name-checks important early friends Martin Burgoyne, Haoui Montaug and Debi Mazar, who appears in the video with her.

The "Danceteria" sequence is loaded with celeb cameos, including:

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Benedict Cumberbatch: Madonna forcefully grabs the Oscar nominee's face and points him to the camera as he gamely lip-synchs the song's line, "Everybody get up and dance!"

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Gwendoline Christie: Her character gleefully watches some frisky activity over the top of a men's room stall. The "Game of Thrones" star then emerges in a Madonna-coded men's pinstriped suit.

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Odessa D'Azion: The "Marty Supreme" actress plays a rival of Madonna's who lurks in the bathroom and gets shoulder-checked as Madonna leaves, proving a point.

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João Pedro & Cole Tucker: The footballers are seen using the urinals as Madonna parades past, giving her a second look. In May, Tucker was asked about the most famous person he's ever met and hilariously replied, "Is Madonna famous?" That comment seems to have been a playful hint.

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Kate Moss: The supermodel is seeing primping in the mirror and lip-synchs with Madonna, "This is how we start the party!"

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Arca, Shygirl & Richard E. Grant: This eclectic mix (Arca did a song with Madonna on her record) laugh it up in a bathroom stall.

Archie Madekwe: The "Saltburn" actor jockeys for mirror positioning with Madonna in one cute moment.

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Honey Dijon: Star DJ Honey Dijon, a frequent Madonna collaborator, is serving "Vogue" in the bathroom scene.

Elsewhere in the film, rapper Feid appears performing "Read My Lips" with the superstar.

Madonna's 29-year-old daughter Lourdes "Lola" Leon, who is embarking on a solo musical career, appears in "Confessions II" via two sarcastic lines, the provocative, "I wish a motherf**ker would," and the closer, "Cut, bitch."

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