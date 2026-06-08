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Taylor Lautner, 34, and wife Tay just shared their baby’s gender!

The couple posted a video on Instagram with the caption, "Our little secret is now yours💗👶🏼💙.”

In the video, the Lautners sit on a couch with a laptop on front of them as they check a website to find out if their baby is a boy for a girl.

When it's time for the reveal, they both cover their eyes so they can find out together.

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As they both look at the screen, they realize they have more buttons to click. Tay starts laughing as she reads, “Yes, reveal fetal sex.”

Taylor declares, “Oh, my God, it’s a lot of steps!”

The “Twilight” star adds that the screen had a giant blue box, which makes him wonder if that is the program’s way of telling them the gender.

The stars close their eyes again as they get ready for the real answer, but when they open their eyes again, Tay starts giggling. Taylor reads, “This will reveal the baby’s sex. Do you wish to continue?”

He says, “It’s asked us three times!”

For the last round, they decide to keep their eyes open and Taylor does the honors of clicking the button.

He lets out a scream and Tay is in tears as they learn they are having a girl.

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Taylor then gives Tay a hug and kisses her head a few times, looking teary-eyed himself.

In March, the couple announced Tay’s pregnancy on Instagram. Alongside Tay’s maternity pics, they wrote, "What’s better than two Taylor Lautners?”