Summer Blockbuster Preview: 'The Odyssey,’ 'Spider-Man,’ ‘Moana’ & More

Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

Get ready for superheroes, animated adventure, and a big-budget epic with an A-list cast!

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Fandango’s Nikki Novak and Variety Chief Awards editor Clayton Davis, who broke down some of the biggest movies for the summer.

Starting with “The Odyssey,” it features a stacked cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, and Charlize Theron.

About “The Odyssey,” Clayton said, “There’s going to be a lot of great special efforts, but there’s a lot of great practical efforts, so everyone’s waiting for Cyclops, which is not supposed to be any CGI.”

Tom and Zendaya will also be back on the big screen together in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

Clayton predicts that “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” will be a “huge movie,” saying, “This is the movie of the summer in so many ways."

Nikki was looking forward to the "Minions & Monsters” movies, which takes place in 1920s Hollywood.

She called the movie “absolutely adorable,” adding, “I think it’s going to be a billion-dollar movie probably.”