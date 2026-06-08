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Richard Gere talks to “Extra” about Season 2 of the spy thriller “The Agency” and his son Homer Gere landing his first big acting role on “Euphoria."

He said of Homer, “He has a degree in visual arts and he was on a track for psychology and it just kind of happened."

Gere explained, "He started making student films with friends and he was acting them, writing them, directing and just for fun and he started showing me what he was doing and other people wanted to work him, other universities wanted to work with him and… one thing led to another very quickly.”

Richard gushed, “He's very good. I would have been just as happy if he wasn't. And I could just say, 'Homer, forget it.' But he's really good. If he wants it, I'm sure he's gonna have a wonderful career. But he's 26 years old and he doesn't have to make those kind of choices at this point.”

Gere said of his relationship with Homer, “There is a whole other level of communication between he and I now."

As for “The Agency,” Richard teased what’s in store for Bosko in Season 2 with a mole in their midst.

“There's some challenges about who can I trust in my close circle? And that gets challenged,” he said. "Is there anyone that I can trust or do I have to really question the people closest to me?”

Gere also talked about Bosko’s relationship with Jeffrey Wright’s character Henry.

He said, "My relationship in the piece is basically with Henry. So it's very important that that we connect on a on a deep unspoken level. And I think from the very beginning that he and I had a, ‘Okay, we get it.' We know how to do this kind of thing. We both have confidence enough at this stage of our lives and careers that we're pretty solid. I think it's that solidity and ease comes through in terms of relationship... And I think as maybe that gets challenged in Season 2."