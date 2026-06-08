Jennifer Aniston on When She'll Do Another Multi-Cam Sitcom Like ‘Friends’ (Exclusive)

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Jennifer Aniston chatted with “Extra” at an FYC event for “The Morning Show” in L.A.

She talked about why the show continues to be successful, saying, “We're topical. And it's not like the world has calmed down much. So, there's a lot of story to tell and you know we just have incredible writers who write beautiful material and we also have actors that are just outstanding… a recipe for perfection.”

As for working with Reese Witherspoon, she said, “It's my dream. I love her more than life and I hope we get to do it until we're way into our 90s, doing different things."

Aniston also spoke about discussing in her Actors on Actors with Lisa Kudrow the possibility of doing another multi-cam sitcom like "Friends."

When will it happen? She said with a smile, “When they start doing really good ones again.”

“Extra” also spoke with Reese, who raved about working with Jen on the show.

She gushed, “It's been extraordinary to have this platform to talk about what does journalism mean and to do that with Jennifer, somebody I've known and trusted for so many years.”

Reese said "the beauty of our show is Alex and Bradley” always finding each other, calling their relationship "the central love story."

Witherspoon also teased what’s ahead for “The Morning Show" Season 5, saying, “Season 5 has been so fun so far… We just have a lot of questions, big questions about what is the future of journalism and broadcast media."

She dished on guest stars too, saying, “So many new characters including Sean Hayes… Jeff Daniels has come in, in an incredible way and such a nod to his past of playing a news anchor [in ‘Newsroom’].”

Reese also talked about her “Legally Blonde” prequel “Elle,” revealing whether she wanted to reprise her famous character.