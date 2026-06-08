Inside Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Nearly $2M Sicily Wedding

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Dua Lipa and Callum Turner just threw a splashy wedding in Sicily!

Vanity Fair reports the stars said “I do” for the second time (after a civil ceremony in London) for a whopping $1.73 million.

The festivities took place in Palermo, Sicily at the 18th century mansion Villa Valguarnera, also known as “little Versailles.”

The magazine adds that notable guests included Donatella Versace, DJ Mark Ronson and his wife Grace Gummer, Charli XCX and her husband, The 1975 drummer George Daniel, Joe Alwyn, Olivia Dean and Tame Impala singer Kevin Parker with wife Sophie.

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The wedding singer? Vanity Fair reveals it was none other than Elton John, who flew in on a private jet to sing “Your Song” at the couple’s nuptials.

Afterward, guests were treated to a wedding banquet catered by Michelin-starred chef Tony Lo Coco, who was born and raised in Palermo. He cooked up some local favorites like panelle, and crocché and ended the meal with desserts like cassata and cannoli.

It was party time after dinner as, the magazine reports international deejays Carl Cox, Martin Garrix, David Guetta, and Peggy Gou got guests out on the dance floor.

The wedding followed an extravagant celebration for guests on Friday.

Vanity Fair says the couple hosted a private tour and cocktail reception for guests at the Gallery of Modern Art, followed by a catered affair at Palazzo Gangi and more fun at Piazza Croce dei Vespri.

The publication says the square was "decked out like a movie set with lights, vintage cars, and swing music.”

Dua and Callum were first linked in January 2024 after they were spotted at the “Masters of Air” premiere after-party in London.

They leveled up to Instagram official in July 2024 with pics from the Glastonbury Festival, where Lipa was a headliner.

She confirmed their engagement in June 2025 to British Vogue.

“Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting," Lipa shared.

As for the ring, Dua said Callum enlisted her friends and sister for help before having it made for her.

She gushed, “I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me," adding, "It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.”

The singer confessed at the time, "I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?’”

Reflecting on the commitment, she now understands the “weight of it.”

The star explained, “This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever — it’s a really special feeling.”