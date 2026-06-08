‘Baylen Out Loud’: Baylen Stuns Her Family with Wedding Venue & Date Change (Exclusive Clip)

"Extra" has an exclusive sneak peek from "Baylen Out Loud"!

Baylen sits down with her family and delivers some major news — she’s not only changing her wedding venue, but also moving the date up!

The reason? Their original choice left them “venue poor,” plus many guests couldn’t attend their bachelor/bachelorette trip because of the location.

Baylen and Colin decided to move their wedding "right up the road” from her parents.

Colin added of the new spot, "It's closer to an airport. It has accommodations on site."

In a confessional, Baylen’s mom Julie admitted there was definitely a “sense of relief” knowing the nuptials would be closer.

Baylen said moving the location meant having the wedding "a whole month earlier.”

In the confessional Julie added, "It feels like they're starting from scratch,” and her husband Allen added, "It always feels like they're starting from scratch.”

Baylen also told her parents, “We can no longer get the down payment back [on the original venue], however, even out of that money, we are still saving thousands.”

In the confessional, a producer asked Julie and Allen if they were upset that Baylen and Colin signed with the first venue without talking with them.

Julie said, “Ask me in five months if we have to end up being the ones to pay it off."