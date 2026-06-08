Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Split (Report)

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Ariana Grande and “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater have reportedly called it quits after nearly three years together.

A source told People magazine, "It’s amicable, they gave lots of time and careful consideration and decided to go their separate ways. They are still friends and very supportive of one another. They have been quietly broken up for several months.”

Amid the breakup, Grande is on tour and “doing great.”

In November, a source revealed that Ariana and Ethan were “making it work” even with their busy schedules.

The insider said that they were “incredibly supportive of each other’s careers."

At that time, “Extra” spoke with Ethan, who praised Ariana for her performance in “Wicked: For Good.”

He said, “Ariana’s performance is out of this world.”