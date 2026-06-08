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A week after they were photographed holding hands, Andy Cohen is gushing about his new beau Kevin Sobieski.

On Monday’s episode of “Radio Andy,” Cohen shared, "I don’t want to be with the wrong person. I value my time too much. I value my life too much.”

He gushed, "I have great friends and a great life and great kids. My criteria about what I was looking for never changed. It’s always been a feeling for me. I’ve always followed the feeling. I am really happy to say that I met the person.”

A year ago, Andy and Kevin met a party.

Andy admitted, "I almost didn’t go and I dragged myself out. I never get invited to gay parties in the Hamptons anymore. I went, we talked all night.”

By the end of the evening, Andy gave his number to Kevin and they’ve been "so slow and deliberate and methodical about getting to know each other.”

Andy raved, "This man is kind and strong and smart and he is an adult and he loves my children and they love him and I love him. Introducing him to the kids and just entering him into the equation of my family so slowly, I have to say it has been so easy.”

After nearly a year of dating, the two have been seeing eye-to-eye on life.

Andy explained, "We just view life the same way and one year later I still can’t believe I found him. I do share everything with you guys on the radio, but I just thank you for giving me space here, not that you had a choice, but I just wanted to be smart and slow before saying anything about this.”

They have managed to keep the relationship “low-key.”

Cohen commented, "It never got out. I showed so many Housewives. It was so wild because these pictures went up on DeuxMoi the other day. And I was like, ‘Oh, boy, well, here it is.’ He had told the people at work that he felt like he needed to tell.”

While Cohen planned to wait a little longer to reveal the relationship, photos of them together emerged on TMZ.

He noted, "This fella and I have been holding hands all over town, you guys, so it’s wild that there were photographs taken the other night. People have said to me, ‘You were at Via Corota. What did you expect?’ I’ve been in that restaurant holding hands with him for the whole time. In the restaurant, outside of it. Never. I didn’t see a paparazzi, whatever.”

Back in November, Andy opened up to "Extra" about being a dad and hopes for getting married someday.

He shared, “I think having kids later in life is really great and I’ve gotten to do so much so that now when I have to stay home and it’s the Met Gala, now my level of FOMO is pretty slim.”

As for getting married, Cohen kept it real, saying, “I think that a few things need to happen before I get married. I think that I need to be in love first and would I like to be in love? I mean, if I could find the gay version of John Mayer. I think that would probably be great because he and I are incredibly connected.”