'Death of a Salesman,' 'Liberation' & 'Schmigadoon!' Score at the Tonys — Full Winner List

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The 79th annual Tony Awards — hosted by a hard-working P!nk — ended with "Schmigadoon!" taking Best Musical and "Liberation" winning Best Play.

"Schmigadoon!" sprang from a canceled AppleTV+ series produced by Lorne Michaels, while "Liberation's" Bess Wohl became the first woman to win the award for Best Play in 37 years.

The Tonys also offered a redemption arc for controversial producer Scott Rudin, who left the industry several years ago after reports of inexcusable behavior. Following a tentative return via "Little Island," he launched a full-on comeback with this season's revival of Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman."

Though he won a Tony for the widely acclaimed show when it was honored as Best Revival of a Play, he did not appear onstage to accept, nor was he mentioned by star Nathan Lane, who said, “On behalf of everyone associated with 'Death of a Salesman,' everyone who works nightly at the Winter Garden Theatre, our entire cast crew, creative team, design team and producing team, our heartfelt thanks to the American Theatre Wing for this tremendous honor. Of course, we all wouldn’t be standing here without the genius of [director] Joe Mantello, who created this revelatory production, and most importantly, the genius of Arthur Miller, who created this monumental masterpiece, which is still sadly as relevant as it was in 1949 and still continues to teach us who we are."

Laurie Metcalf won her third Tony for Actress in a Featured Role in a Play as Linda Loman in "Death of a Salesman," but Lane lost to John Lithgow, who is wowing audiences as Roald Dahl in "Giant." It was Lithgow's third Tony.

In the competitive Best Revival of a Musical category, "Ragtime" triumphed over "Cats: The Jellicle Ball."

After first appearing as Peter Pan suspended on wires in a bit with past host Neil Patrick Harris, P!nk performed a star-studded "Leading Lady Marmalade" to open the show with a little help from some of Broadway's most famous leading ladies. The opener also made sure to include a slew of performers from current shows, 96-year-old June Squibb, Dylan Mulvaney, — and even Megan Thee Stallion.

She sang throughout the show, including helping to pay tribute to "Chicago" as it celebrates being the longest-running revival in Broadway history — an incredible 30 years.

Full list of winners:

Best Musical

"The Lost Boys"

"Schmigadoon!” WINNER

Titaníque”

“Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Best Play

“The Balusters”

“Giant”

“Liberation” WINNER

“Little Bear Ridge Road”

Revival of a Musical

“Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

“Ragtime” WINNER

“Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Revival of a Play

“Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman” WINNER

“Becky Shaw”

“Every Brilliant Thing”

“Fallen Angels”

“Oedipus”

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Nicholas Christopher, “Chess”

Luke Evans, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Joshua Henry, “Ragtime” WINNER

Sam Tutty, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Brandon Uranowitz, “Ragtime”

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Will Harrison, “Punch”

Nathan Lane, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

John Lithgow, “Giant” WINNER

Daniel Radcliffe, “Every Brilliant Thing”

Mark Strong, “Oedipus”

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sara Chase, “Schmigadoon!”

Stephanie Hsu, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Caissie Levy, “Ragtime” WINNER

Marla Mindelle, “Titaníque”

Christiani Pitts, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Rose Byrne, “Fallen Angels”

Carrie Coon, “Bug”

Susannah Flood, “Liberation”

Lesley Manville, “Oedipus” WINNER

Kelli O’Hara, “Fallen Angels”

Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui, “The Lost Boys” WINNER

André De Shields, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Bryce Pinkham, “Chess”

Ben Levi Ross, “Ragtime”

Layton Williams, “Titaníque”

Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Christopher Abbott, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

Danny Burstein, “Marjorie Prime”

Brandon J. Dirden, “Waiting for Godot”

Alden Ehrenreich, “Becky Shaw” WINNER

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”

Richard Thomas, “The Balusters”

Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, “The Lost Boys” WINNER

Hannah Cruz, “Chess”

Rachel Dratch, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Ana Gasteyer, “Schmigadoon!”

Nichelle Lewis, “Ragtime”

Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Betsy Aidem, “Liberation”

Marylouise Burke, “The Balusters”

Aya Cash, “Giant”

Laurie Metcalf, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman” WINNER

June Squibb, “Marjorie Prime”

Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, “The Lost Boys”

Lear deBessonet, “Ragtime”

Christopher Gattelli, “Schmigadoon!”

Tim Jackson, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” WINNER

Direction of a Play

Nicholas Hytner, “Giant”

Robert Icke, “Oedipus”

Kenny Leon, “The Balusters”

Joe Mantello, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman” WINNER

Whitney White, “Liberation”

Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

“Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman” — Music by Caroline Shaw

“August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” — Music by Steve Bargonetti

“The Lost Boys” — Music & Lyrics by The Rescues

“Schmigadoon!” — Music & Lyrics by Cinco Paul WINNER

“Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)” — Music & Lyrics by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan

Book of a Musical

“The Lost Boys” — David Hornsby and Chris Hoch

“Schmigadoon!” — Cinco Paul WINNER

“Titaníque” — Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue

“Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)” — Jim Barne and Kit Buchan

Choreography

Christopher Gattelli, “Schmigadoon!”

Ellenore Scott, “Ragtime”

Ani Taj, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” WINNER

Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, “The Lost Boys”

Orchestrations

Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, “Schmigadoon!” WINNER

Ethan Popp, Kyler England, Adrianne “AG” Gonzalez and Gabriel Mann, “The Lost Boys”

Lux Pyramid, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Brian Usifer, “Chess”

Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Wilson, Trevor Holder and Doug Schadt, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Scenic Design in a Musical

dots, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Soutra Gilmour, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Rachel Hauck, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Dane Laffrey, “The Lost Boys” WINNER

Scott Pask, “Schmigadoon!”

Scenic Design in a Play

Hildegard Bechtler, “Oedipus”

Takeshi Kata, “Bug”

Chloe Lamford, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman” WINNER

David Korins, “Dog Day Afternoon”

David Rockwell, “Fallen Angels”

Costume Design in a Musical

Linda Cho, “Ragtime”

Linda Cho, “Schmigadoon!”

Qween Jean, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” WINNER

Ryan Park, “The Lost Boys”

David I. Reynoso, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Costume Design in a Play

Brenda Abbandandolo, “Dog Day Afternoon”

Qween Jean, “Liberation”

Jeff Mahshie, “Fallen Angels” WINNER

Emilio Sosa, “The Balusters”

Paul Tazewell, “August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”

Lighting Design in a Musical

Kevin Adams, “Chess”

Jane Cox, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Donald Holder, “Schmigadoon!”

Adam Honoré, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Adam Honoré and Donald Holder, “Ragtime”

Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, “The Lost Boys” WINNER

Lighting Design in a Play

Isabella Byrd, “Dog Day Afternoon”

Natasha Chivers, “Oedipus”

Stacey Derosier, “August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”

Heather Gilbert, “Bug”

Heather Gilbert, “The Fear of 13”

Jack Knowles, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman” WINNER

Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Kai Harada, “Ragtime” WINNER

Adam Fisher, “The Lost Boys”

Brian Ronan, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Walter Trarbach, “Schmigadoon!”

Sound Design of a Play