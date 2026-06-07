Savannah Guthrie Posts Heartbreaking New Message About Missing Mom

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Savannah Guthrie posted a new message to her Instagram Stories over the weekend about her missing 84-year-old mom Nancy, who was last seen February 1.

Posting a religious work of art, she captioned it, "Oh my, my soul / it cries out, soul, it cries out."

She signed off with "Bring her home" and a yellow heart.

Instagram

Ever since Nancy Guthrie went missing, Guthrie has been upfront about the terrible pain the uncertainty of her frail mom's fate has caused her.

In May, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said of his department's work on the abduction, "I think every day they get closer [to solving it]."

“There’s way too much work to be done, that is ongoing, with some of the physical evidence we have,” he added.