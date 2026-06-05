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Taylor Swift just returned to her country roots with "I Knew It, I Knew You” for “Toy Story 5”!

The song was inspired by “Toy Story’s” cowgirl Jessie and Taylor released the new track with a throwback video of herself as a little girl stomping around in head-to-toe western gear.

Swift explained in the caption, "Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time. Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond."

She continued, "Thank you to the brilliant Andrew Stanton for imagining me for this, all those years ago when you wrote this newest film. Thank you to the incomparable @randynewmanofficial for the gorgeous sonic tapestry of songs and scores you’ve meticulously woven over the years. You created the Toy Story musical world, and we are lucky to get to live in it.”

The song marks her reunion with Jack Antonoff, and she went on, "By we, I mean myself and my pal @jackantonoff. We wrote this with so much adoration for these characters that made us laugh and helped us learn lessons and think outside the backyard all throughout our childhoods. 'I Knew It, I Knew You' from Toy Story 5 is out everywhere now. 🤠🐴”

Taylor announced the new song on June 1, writing on Instagram, "It’s a *Toy* Story 🤠.”

Swift continued, "You knew it! My new original song 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for Disney and @pixar’s @toystory 5 will be yours on June 5th.”

"I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first 'Toy Story’ movie,” she went on. "I fell instantly in love with 'Toy Story 5' when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?”

Disney and Pixar shared new details the same day.

A press release revealed, "Inspired by the rootin’ tootin’ cowgirl Jessie‘s ongoing journey in 'Toy Story 5' that began back in 'Toy Story 2,' 'I Knew It, I Knew You' also marks a return to Swift’s country roots, blending styles that have defined her record-breaking career as a songwriter and artist."

The film's director and screenwriter Andrew Stanton said Taylor's "connection to Jessie and the immediate way she understood what the character was going through was undeniable."

Stanton continued, "The song is so deeply connected to 'Toy Story.' So much so that on first listen, it instantly felt like it had always belonged there, like a long-lost family member. It was kismet."