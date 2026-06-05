Getty Images

Rumors are swirling that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will tie the knot at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

TMZ reports that the couple are inviting 1,000 guests to watch them exchange wedding vows.

Some of the big names who have reportedly snagged wedding invites include Karlie Kloss, Zoë Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, Suki Waterhouse, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez.

Another source told Page Six, “Everyone’s been sworn to secrecy.”

It has been reported that Taylor and Travis will get hitched on July 3.

As for choosing the wedding venue, a source shared, “Privacy was of number one importance to them both.”

Madison Square Garden does fit the bill since there are no windows and there are multiple entrances and underground parking.

Months ago, rumors were rampant that Taylor and Travis would get married at Ocean House in Rhode Island.

Event coordinator Tara Guerard recently shot that down.