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Weeks after his shocking death, Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha is breaking her silence.

On Friday, Samantha took to Instagram to express her appreciation over the outpouring love and support amid this difficult time.

She wrote, "As a family, we wanted to take a moment to say thank you. The prayers, messages, flowers, meals, hugs, and countless acts of kindness have carried us through the most heartbreaking days of our lives. While our hearts are absolutely shattered, we have felt God’s presence and arms wrapped tightly around us through each and every one of you.”

"The love that has surrounded our family during this unimaginable time has brought comfort in the middle of so much pain," Samantha continued. "Knowing the impact Kyle had on others and seeing how they are honoring him through each unique act of generosity is a true testament to how special Kyle is to so many people. There are moments when the weight of this loss feels impossible to carry, yet time and time again God, through you all, has shown us we are not alone."

The pair had been married for 16 years. During the marriage, they welcomed two kids, Brexton, 11, and Lennix, 4.

Samantha ended her lengthy message, saying, "From family and friends to fans and complete strangers, thank you for showing up for us. Thank you for loving our family so well. Thank you for loving Kyle. Thank you for honoring him. We may never find the words to fully express what your support has meant to us, but please know that we are deeply grateful."

Last month, Kyle died unexpectedly at the age of 41.

In his death certificate obtained by Us Weekly, it was revealed that “a chain of events” led to Busch’s sudden passing.

According to the docs, Busch was battling bacterial pneumonia for “days to weeks” before it turned into sepsis, which resulted in "rapid and overwhelming associated complications.”

The medical examiner determined that Busch most likely only had sepsis for a day before his death.

The doc noted that the sepsis caused small clots to form and block blood flow to vital organs, which then resulted in hemorrhagic shock.

Hemorrhagic shock happens when there is severe bleeding.

In a 911 call obtained by TMZ, a caller told the dispatcher that Busch was "producing a little bit of blood, coughing up some blood” a day before his death.

“Extra” spoke with Dr. Armand Dorian, a clinical professor of emergency medicine at USC’s Keck School of Medicine, who said sepsis can be a hidden killer, spreading quickly without urgent treatment.

“Anybody can get pneumonia at any age, and when it progresses it turns into sepsis and then septic shock,” he explained. “So, the reasons for the progression could be many. Most notably it is going to be when you have other medical conditions or you delay getting treated.”