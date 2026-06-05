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“Empire” star Jussie Smollett and his fiancé Jabari Redd have reportedly called off their engagement.

Sources told TMZ that Jussie ended the engagement in the “last couple of weeks.”

According to the outlet, Smollett is focused on his music career amid the split, which comes less than a year after he popped the question to Jabari.

Last summer, Jussie announced their engagement on Instagram.

In a now-deleted post, he wrote, "I’ll be spending my birthday with my Fiancé… He said YES.”

The pair worked together on the 2024 film “The Lost Holiday."