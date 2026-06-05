Jeff Foxworthy Reveals Story Behind ‘You Might Be a Redneck’ Jokes as He Launches New Special

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Jeff Foxworthy is back with new stand up!

The comedian dropped “The Jokes on Me” this week, and the special is now streaming on FOX Nation.

Foxworthy, 67, sat down with FOX News Channel’s “FOX & Friends” to talk about the special and also revealed the funny story behind his signature “You Might Be a Redneck” jokes.

He recalled, "Well, you hear my accent. When I first started coming to New York in the mid '80s, I would have guys that would pull me out of clubs and they would go, ‘Yo, Jeff, I'm not trying to hurt your feelings, right? But you got to take some voice lessons and lose that stupid accent you've got.' And I would say, ‘Well, where I come from, you have a stupid accent.’”

Jeff said, "So I dug my heels in about that, but I wore jeans and boots. I drove a pickup truck. And I grew up hunting and fishing, so I was always talking about that."

Foxworthy shared the moment he came up with the theme for his signature one liners, saying, "And one night I was doing a show right outside Detroit. And after the show, they were kidding me about being a redneck. Well, the club we were playing in was attached to a bowling alley that had valet parking. And I said, ‘If you don't think you have rednecks, go look out the window. People are valet parking at the bowling alley.’"

He said, "And I went back to the hotel that night. I didn't think about it being a hook... I'm just trying to make people laugh. I wrote '10 ways How to Tell How You Might Be a Redneck.' And the next night, people weren't only laughing, they were pointing at each other."

Jeff recalled thinking, “These are easy to write… I wrote 10, and I thought, ‘Can I write 50? Can I write 100?' I think now I've written almost 9,000 of them.”

As for his current special, he said, "I think this is like the 12th special I've done. I had more fun doing this one than any one of ever done.”

It may, however, be his last.

The star explained, "I'm not saying I would quit doing standup, it's just a lot of work to do a special. And I'd rather hang out with my grandkids.”