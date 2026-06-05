'Buffy' & 'Ted Lasso' Star Anthony Head Dead at 72

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Anthony Head, who starred on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Ted Lasso,” has died. He was 72.

His daughters Emily and Daisy Head shared the news, telling BBC in a statement, "He passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family.”

They shared, “It has been, and forever will be, an honour and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many.”

Emily and Daisy noted "how dearly he will be missed by friends, colleagues and fans of the show he was in", confirming he "loved his job very much" and "always considered himself incredibly lucky.”

They insisted his "his legacy will live on.”

Head launched his career in the 1980s and went on to star as Rupert Giles in “Buffy” in the 1990s. He played King Uther Pendragon in “Merlin” (2008) and later nabbed the scene-stealing role of Rebecca Welton’s villainous ex-husband Rupert Mannion “Ted Lasso” in 2020.

Anthony’s longtime partner Sarah Fisher, an animal welfare advocate, died just six months ago at 61. They had been together since 1982.

At the time of Sarah’s death, Emily and Daisy wrote on Facebook that their mother’s death was “immensely shocking” and came “without warning."