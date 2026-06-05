Brandi Glanville Gives Face Update: 'It’s Sinking in Again'

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Brandi Glanville’s facial issues aren’t over yet.

The reality star long suffered from a mysterious ailment that was causing facial disfigurement and dental problems.

Earlier this year, Brandi announced she had finally gotten to the bottom of the issue.

Now, she said it’s all happening again!

Glanville, 53, shared on her “Brandi Unfiltered” podcast, “I have to give an update on my face, ‘cause we got a lot of comments last time. I don’t know what’s wrong with me, guys. I thought I was fixed, and then it happened again and now it’s sinking in again.”

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She insisted, “If I had answers, I would tell you. I’ve been to a million doctors. The only thing that really seems to help is being out in the sun and the parasite medication and the parasite diet. I don’t have answers. Is there a doctor that specializes in parasites? Because I can’t find one.”

Brandi said she has found others suffering from the same problem, and they are trying to help each other.

"I’m here to get to the bottom of it,” she said. “I have two friends that I met off this podcast because they messaged me and they’re very helpful, Sarah and Nicole, and we all have the same exact symptoms. All three of us had a lot of dental work, we all had black mold poisoning in the past. We are texting each other.”

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In February, Brandi spoke with TMZ about what she thought was causing her symptoms.

She told TMZ at the time, “I definitely had a parasite,” but said she was “shocked” to learn her breast implants had ruptured, causing further issues.

Brandi explained, “Mine had completely ruptured, and I had silicone all over my lymph nodes. That’s what caused the infection in my face; it couldn't get out as my lymph nodes were all clogged.”

The reality star went on, “My implants I’ve had for 20 years almost, they looked fine, they felt fine, the mammogram said they were fine. It wasn’t until I had a sonogram… I’d checked everything else, I went to 21 doctors, I spent so much money and there is such a thing as breast-implant illness. You really should change your breast implants out at 10 years, and I just didn’t do it."

She had the mentality, “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” saying she’s now "learned a really, really hard lesson.”

The 53-year-old has now had her implants removed, and another doctor is using “lasers and different things” to take care of the damage to her face.

Brandi said, “Next... I had a bunch of teeth pulled, I have to get that fixed."

Glanville had been suffering from the mystery illness since 2023, and had to be hospitalized in April 2025.

At the time, she shared on X, “My head and neck would not move for four hours this morning. I could not get out of my bed. I called 911 had a lovely trip in the ambulance now I am at this amazing place after sitting in a wheelchair in the waiting room for four hours.”

She then explained on Instagram that the medical issue is “moving down my body. It’s my neck now, it’s my collar bone,” adding, as she pointed to her chest, “It’s right here.”

A month earlier, she had detailed other symptoms, posting on X, “I have painful lumps 1 in jaw bone area1on side of neck &1in back of neck I have chills &A constant oily fowl tasting drainage from face into mouth it's acidic&is eating away at my teeth plus all of my lymph nodes in head & neck are swollen.Drs at Kaiser say I'm fine :/HELP ME.”

Around the same time, Brandi told Us Weekly that the medical crisis had taken its financial toll, costing her “over $113,000.”