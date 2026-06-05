Actor James Handy’s Alleged Killer Gave Chilling Confession on 911 Call

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James Handy, who appeared in “Top Gun: Maverick” and many other projects, was stabbed to death in the front yard of his Tarzana, California, home on Wednesday, according to police.

The Los Angeles Police Department stated in a press release that his alleged killer called 911and made a chilling confession: "I am the son of man. I just killed the man of sin.”

The police identified Michael Gledhill, 44, as the suspect. Gledhill is the son of Handy’s girlfriend.

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The press release went on, "Upon their arrival, officers discovered 81-year-old James Handy in the front yard of the residence, unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to his chest. The victim was transported to local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, where he was pronounced deceased.

"The suspect flagged down nearby responding officers, telling them he was the one they were looking for. The suspect resides at the location with his mother, who is the victim’s girlfriend.”

Gledhill was arrested and booked on one count of murder at the Van Nuys Jail. His bail was set at $2 million.

According to his inmate record, he does not have a court date scheduled at this time.