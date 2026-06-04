‘The White Lotus’: New Pics & Secrets from Season 4 Filming in South of France

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"The White Lotus" is already filming on location in France and we’ve got your secrets from the set.

Variety’s Executive TV Editor Michael Schneider dished with “Extra,” saying, "From everything that we've seen and heard so far, from the casting, from the setting of 'The White Lotus.' It appears that this is going to be [show creator] Mike White's big Hollywood season.”

The star-packed cast has never been bigger. Laura Durn and Heather Graham lead the A-list guest this season.

Max Greenfield, Rosie Perez, Kumail Nanjiani, Steve Coogan, Chris Messina, Alexander Ludwig, AJ Michalka, Max Minghella, Sir Ben Kingsley, Vincent Cassell, Sandra Bernhardt and Marissa Long.

See the photo above and watch the video for the first glimpse of filming in the south of France!

White isn't revealing any clues about who will be killed off, and Schneider told us, "Mike White keeps everything very locked up.”

Schneider also commented on Helena Bonham Carter leaving the show just after filming got underway, saying, "Luckily Mike White had Laura Dern in his back pocket. He rewrote the character for her. Her character was sort of fill the gap of where Helen Bonham Carter's character was, but it's a different character."

Plus, can we expect any returning characters?

Jon Gries’ mysterious and probably villainous Greg has been in all three seasons so far.

He previously told “Extra,” "If they call, I'm there.”

Natasha Rothwell has starred in two seasons as Belinda. After Season 3, we asked her if she will be back. "I really don't know,” she said at the time. "I genuinely don't know… I can't wait to see where it goes to next.”

We know where the budget is going… up, up, up!

Schneider shared, "The $120 million to produce this upcoming season of The White Lotus is by far the biggest budget that they've ever had. I think the show has earned it at this point, but also this is a more glamorous season. I think it has more big stars than we're used to on a show like this. There's some really elaborate locations they're going to, so they really had to up their budget.”

One of those locations is the famed Hotel Martinez in Cannes where suites can go for $2,000 per night. General Manager Michel Cottray told us that the show booked out the hotel for several weeks this summer.