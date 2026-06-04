Instagram

Princess Lilibet just turned 5!

Her mother, Meghan Markle, celebrated her special day with a tribute on Instagram.

Markle shared two photo to mark the occasion. The first is Harry and Meghan beaming at their daughter as Harry holds her. The second is Lilibet barefoot in the grass, touching a flower.

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In both photos, Lilibet wears a sundress with her long red hair down.

Markle wrote, "Our dream girl. Happy 5th birthday, Lili,” and included a white heart emoji.

The post comes weeks after the Duchess of Sussex shared an adorable photo of Lili assisting her while she packed for Switzerland. Meghan wrote, "Mama's little helper.”

Instagram

Days before that, Meghan shared photos from a family trip to Disneyland, which included Prince Harry, their son Prince Archie, 7, and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.