MEGA

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have landed in Italy ahead of their lavish second wedding ceremony!

The two were spotted arriving at Palermo at the Hotel Villa Igiea.

The pair are about to host friends and loved ones and will celebrate across three days in Palermo, Sicily, from Thursday-Saturday. The main event happens at the Villa Valguarnera, a 17th-century site in Bagheria about 10 miles outside Palermo.

DailyMail.com compared the highly anticipated wedding to the nuptials in the 1972 classic "The Godfather."

A friend told the outlet, "Both Dua and Callum have been so excited and have been really involved in the planning. They want it to be epic."

"This is going to be the coolest wedding, and so glam.”