Marlon & Shawn Wayans Compare Making 'Scary Movie' vs. 'White Chicks' (Exclusive)

Backgrid

Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans spoke to "Extra" at the L.A. premiere of "Scary Movie 6.”

They teased some of their favorite things they spoofed in this movie. Marlon shared, “I think the best thing to spoof for me was ‘Sinners’… and having fun with what today’s world is, the whole culture." Shawn added, “And 'Scream.’”

The guys said the working title for the original “Scary Movie” was "Scream If You Know What I Did Last Halloween,” so we had to ask what the working title of this one would be, based on the movies being spoofed.

They teased, "Don’t Be a Sinner without Screaming Your Backrooms with Weapons on a Wednesday."

The guys also compared making "Scary Movie" to "White Chicks.”

Shawn explained, “This one wasn't as much work as 'White Chicks' was, even though we had fun while we was being worked to death shooting 'White Chicks,' but we had a blast shooting this movie as well. So, both of the movies we had a blast.”

Marlon added, "I think you have to have fun on set in order to have fun in the film.”