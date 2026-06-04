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Mama June’s daughter Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, 29, and her wife Shyann McCant, 23, have called it quits.

E! News reports the women tied the knot in February 2025 before filming their TV wedding for "Mama June: From Not to Hot” that October. The nuptials aired on the May 15 finale.

Jessica announced their split this week in a joint Facebook post with Shyann.

She wrote, "As most of y’all can tell, me and Shyann are no longer together. We mutually decided that it was the best decision for both of us."

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Jessica continued, "Yes, we are still friends, and yes, we are both cordial with each other, but we are no longer in a relationship."

"We kindly ask that everyone be respectful during this time. Please don’t send hate or negativity to either of us. This is already a difficult situation, and mean comments or unnecessary drama won’t make it any easier.”

Shannon later took to Instagram Live to share more details.

According to E! News she said, "Stuff just doesn't work out. Stuff happens. There was a lot of stuff with me that I could've fixed. And I take 110 percent accountability. I know what I did was wrong. And that's why it happened.”

She shared, "There was hurt. We both cried. It was best just to talk through it… We both probably went through anger. We both were sad.”

Jessica said, "Shyann was nothing but good to me. I have nothing bad to say about her. I never have, and I told her I never will.”

She added that they are on good terms and that she plans to stay in touch with Shyann’s niece Harper, whom they were taking care of.

Jessica and Shyann have not filed for divorce yet.

"We're not just gonna wake up and say we're automatically getting a divorce,” she said.

TMZ reports that Jessica is currently staying with her mom in Georgia.