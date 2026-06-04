‘Love Island’s’ Molly-Mae Hague & Tommy Fury Welcome Baby #2

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“Love Island” stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury just welcomed their second child!

Molly-Mae shared a precious black and white photo of the family on Instagram and wrote, "…. and then there were 4.🤍”

Instagram

In the photo, Hague, Fury and their daughter Bambi, 3, surround the newborn, who is laying on a hospital bed.

The couple announced they were expecting back in February with a black and white video featuring Bambi in a shirt that said “Big sister."

The couple got engaged and welcomed Bambi in 2023. In August 2024, however, Molly-Mae announced they split.

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She wrote on Instagram, "Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. After five years together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way."

In January 2025, he told Men’s Health, "We broke up because I had a problem with alcohol and I couldn't be the partner that I wanted to be anymore. It kills me to say it, but I couldn't. I loved a pint of beer, loved to drink.”

In May 2025, she revealed they were back together on her Prime reality show "Molly-Mae: Behind It All."