Anna Faris made it a family affair at her “Scary Movie 6” premiere in L.A.

The actress shares son Jack,13, with ex-husband Chris Pratt and she brought the teen along for the red-carpet event.

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Faris was also joined by her husband Michael Barrett and his kids Dashiell Barett and Margot Barrett. The whole crew posed together at the premiere.

Anna, 49, stunned in a long body-hugging black halter gown with cutouts at the midsection. She had her blonde hair pulled back in a loose bun and long bangs accentuating her face.

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“Extra” recently spoke with Anna, alongside Marlon and Shawn Wayans, about the movie.

Faris said, "I'm emotional about it. It's ridiculous. I never thought that ‘Scary Movie' and emotion would be combined in my brain.”

She explained of the Wayans, “When they got their franchise taken away from them after 'Scary Movie 2,' I went on to do 'Scary Movie 3' and ‘4,' and then years pass. I never got to thank Keenen [Ivory Wayans] and it always bothered me. It always bothered me, too, how, like, Hollywood didn't seem to understand comedy.”

Fast-forwarding to today, she said, “I got to be a part of this and thank them. Love it.”

We also spoke with Marlon and Shawn at the premiere. They teased some of their favorite things they spoofed in this movie, naming "Sinners" and "Scream.” Watch!