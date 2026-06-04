Alex Warren Drops New Single ‘Passenger’

In a statement, Alex said, “Growing up, my dad used to call me Wildchild so it’s always had a special meaning and I even have it tattooed on me. Creating this album was really healing, therapeutic and a way for me to continue finding out more about myself. This album really shows where I am in my life today and compared to my first album which feels like a man who is broken, this one is a man who's trying to heal. It’s been really nice to be able to confront those feelings and also be able to share them with the world to give everyone a transparent view into my life.”