Celebrity News June 04, 2026
Alex Warren Drops New Single ‘Passenger’
“Ordinary” singer Alex Warren has just released the music video for his new single “Passenger.”
Warren is directed in the music video by Blythe Thomas.
The track is part of his sophomore album, “Wildchild,” which drops on August 28.
Other songs that will be featured on the album include his catchy song “Fever Dream” and “Fine Place to Die.”
Check out the album cover below!
“Wildchild” is the follow-up to his record-breaking 2025 album “You’ll be Alright, Kid,” which has over 9 billion streams.
In a statement, Alex said, “Growing up, my dad used to call me Wildchild so it’s always had a special meaning and I even have it tattooed on me. Creating this album was really healing, therapeutic and a way for me to continue finding out more about myself. This album really shows where I am in my life today and compared to my first album which feels like a man who is broken, this one is a man who's trying to heal. It’s been really nice to be able to confront those feelings and also be able to share them with the world to give everyone a transparent view into my life.”
Warren is currently on his “Finding Family on the Road” tour, which will make stops in big cities like Phoenix, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Boston, and NYC.