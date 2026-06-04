Television June 04, 2026
Adventure Calls! See the New Promo for Josh Gates' ‘Expedition Unknown’
“Extra” has an exclusive first look at the promo for Josh Gates’ new season of “Expedition Unknown.”
In the video, an “unknown” caller rings Josh on his cell. He picks up the phone and starts hearing about some epic adventures, from a “lost shipwreck” to “Inca treasure tunnels.”
A voice-over reveals, “This is Josh Gates, host of ‘Expedition Unknown.’ He doesn’t know it yet but this season is going to be historic.”
Cut to glimpses at what’s in store, from Josh diving to driving a motorcycle to setting off explosives.
The promo ends with Josh declaring, “Man, I love it when adventure calls.”
Catch the season premiere Wednesday, June 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel.