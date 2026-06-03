Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office/Mega Agency

Shia LaBeouf just had his day in court following his arrest in New Orleans in February.

The actor was arrested during Mardi Gras after an altercation with multiple people and charged with three counts of misdemeanor simple battery.

On Wednesday, the actor entered a guilty plea to the three charges, The Guardian reports.

In response, he was sentenced to two years probation, alcohol abuse rehabilitation, sensitivity training and anger management classes.

The local D.A. tells The Guardian, Shia faces six months in jail if he fails to successfully complete his probation.

Sarah Chervinsky, LaBeouf’s attorney, told the paper that he is “looking forward to focusing on family, work and new creative projects.”

She claimed authorities determined the Mardi Gras altercation was “nothing more than a minor… bar tussle."

LaBeouf was initially arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery in February. He was then arrested again that same month on another related count of simple battery.

Shia was accused of punching two men and head butting a third at the R Bar in NOLA’s French Quarter in the early morning hours of February 17.