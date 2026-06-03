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P!nk chatted with “Extra” at the Rainbow Room in NYC as she geared up to host the 2026 Tony Awards.

She dished of watching the rehearsals, "The prep is wild… The level of talent is insane."

As for what she has in store, P!nk said, "I leave it all on the stage and I'm hopefully going to do all of that on Sunday.”

She’s known for her acrobatics, but will she be hanging from the rafters at the Tonys?

“That's the question that everyone's asking,” she said. "That's what's so funny. It's like, I really am ‘Pinkerbell.' I don't want to give it away, but… I’ll tell you the [dancers from] 'Lost Boys' are probably flying.”

Teasing her outfit changes, she said, "I'm going to be as extra and ridiculous as I possibly can. Just give me the microphone and just hold my beer. Watch this. It's just fun. I's so fun. What is theater? It's so fun. It's a place where everyone gets to come together and be ridiculous together."

P!nk praised the Broadway community, saying, “They're the hardest-working people in show business, and it's a brutal, grueling industry and they all love on each other and support each other and their families, and it's a joy to watch."

The singer also gushed with pride over her daughter Willow pursuing her Broadway dreams.

"She is chasing them hard, and she's a hard worker, and she's an A+ student, and she's a good person, and she's talented, and she’s obsessed and earnest and all the wonderful things,” the Grammy winner shared. "It is so fun to walk through the world with her as her mom, and my 9-year-old Jameson as well. He's a theater kid, he just doesn't know it yet.”

P!nk and husband Carey Hart recently moved the family to New York so Willow could follow her dreams.

The proud mom told us, "Willow has followed me all over the world for her entire life. She's been on and off tour. She's a really good kid and she wanted to have a chance to go to a performing arts high school. I didn't know that performing arts high schools existed, and so I had to drop out of school to follow my dreams, and she doesn't have to do that. So, I told her, I was like, 'Listen, this is not gonna be easy, but you have a shot. You're talented, you work hard, and we're gonna follow you.’ So, here we are."

As for her favorite Broadway shows, P!nk revealed, "I will tell you, one of my favorite shows I've ever seen is 'Bigfoot.' It's no longer open. It's one of the best shows I've ever seen in my life. I laughed so hard. My 9-year-old, I was like, 'Wow, this is so inappropriate.' It was so funny."

She also raved over the current production of "Ragtime," sharing, "I cried the entire time. Willow is so sick of me not bringing tissues."