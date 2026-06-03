Bravo

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula gave fans some insight into their marriage on the "Summer House" Season 10 reunion.

During part two of the reunion, Kyle was in the hot seat over accusations he had messed around during their four-year marriage.

He admitted, “There have been times when I’ve been out and I’ve been inappropriate. I will own it. Did I ever have an affair? No. Did I ever sleep with someone? No. Have I been completely starved and deprived of anything and everything from you? Yes, and I’ve acted out.”

Amanda insisted he was “unfaithful” and claimed “he has stepped out of the marriage while we were together.”

He denied making out with anyone, but Batula said that someone sent her a video of him making out with a woman at a club.

Kyle then made a confession about their sex life, saying, "We have a very unhappy marriage where there are no needs being met."

Andy asked, "How many years was it that needs were not being met?"

Amanda answered, “Four."

Kyle concurred, saying, “The entire time.”

Amanda finally decided it was over on New Year's Day 2026.

She shared, "I made up my mind, the nail in the coffin was New Year's Day for me… Kyle and I were bickering, whatever, I didn’t go to New Year's with him, I spent it by myself. He spent it deejaying at a restaurant whatever, I woke up the next morning. I saw that he was in a hotel at Hoboken.”

Batula continued, "I’m going into 2026 wanting to have a fresh start, he’s doing the same shit that he was doing that was pissing me off before.”

The exes announced their split on January 19, and Kyle shared, "We split the day we put the statement out… the only conversation we had about 'are we ending things' was when we wrote the statement.”