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Singer Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner have been spotted for the first time since they tied the knot on Saturday.

A day after their “I dos” at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London, the pair were seen holding hands while Callum wrapped his arm around Dua’s shoulder during a casual stroll in the city.

For their post-wedding outing, Dua opted for sunglasses, taupe trench coat, white wide-legged pants, and UGG boots. Calum sported a white shirt and jeans.

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The pair are about to host friends and loved ones at a lavish second wedding ceremony and will celebrate across three days in Palermo, Sicily, from Thursday-Saturday. The main event happens at the Villa Valguarnera, a 17th-century site in Bagheria about 10 miles outside Palermo.

DailyMail.com compares the highly anticipated wedding to the nuptials in the 1972 classic "The Godfather."

A friend tells the outlet, "Both Dua and Callum have been so excited and have been really involved in the planning. They want it to be epic."

"This is going to be the coolest wedding, and so glam."

Dua and Callum were first linked in January 2024 after they were spotted at the “Masters of Air” premiere after-party in London.

They leveled up to Instagram official in July 2024 with pics from the Glastonbury Festival, where Lipa was a headliner.

The couple sparked engagement rumors over the holidays when Dua posted a photo wearing a ring on that finger!

Dua confirmed their engagement a year ago.