Cassie Ventura Relocates Outside of the U.S. After Diddy Trial

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A year after testifying at ex Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial, Cassie Ventura is no longer living in the U.S.

In new court docs obtained by TMZ, Ventura revealed, "I reside outside of the United States. I do not intend to move back to the United States.”

The court declaration was submitted as part of an ongoing $35M lawsuit that former sex worker Clayton Howard filed against Cassie and Diddy in July 2025.

The lawsuit was filed in California, so Ventura requested that if it goes to trial, having the proceedings happen in New York City would be less difficult since she is no longer a resident of California.

In the lawsuit, Clayton claimed that Diddy and Ventura used him as "entertainment to satisfy their sexual fetishes and personal ambitions.”

Clayton accused Ventura and Combs of drugging, manipulation, and trauma, claiming that he suffered emotional distress, physical and psychological injury, pain and suffering, lost wages and benefits, as well as rack up medical expenses.

According to Clayton, his involvement in the freak offs with Diddy and Ventura began in 2009 and went on for more than 5 years. He also claims that he got a sexually transmitted disease from Cassie.

In Cassie’s new court docs, she included a 2023 text that Clayton allegedly sent to her husband Alex Fine.

In the alleged text, Clayton told Fine, "I know your wife's truth is 100% valid as I'm sure you did as well, I would have come forward and I'm glad she got some form of Justice.!”

The text message continued, "A lot of what I saw really bothered me and because homie was f***ed up. But I knew she was in love and wouldn't leave despite being beaten up and punch in the chest in hotel rooms, choked and forced into shit I don't wanna embarrass anyone with, I'm dam happy you saved her. ... I'm glad she got something probably not near what she deserves.”

The supportive message came two years before Combs was found guilty on two counts of engaging in transportation to engage in prostitution (Mann Act Transportation), but not guilty on alleged racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Ahead of Combs’ sentencing last year, Ventura wrote a letter to the judge, saying she was “scared” and “afraid” of Diddy’s “swift retribution” if he goes free.

In her letter, Cassie told the judge, “My worries that Sean Combs or his associates will come after me and my family is my reality. I have in fact moved my family out of the New York area and am keeping as private and quiet as I possibly can because I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution towards me and others who spoke up about his abuse at trial.”

She wrote about reliving “the most traumatic and horrifying chapter of my life,” as she testified while nine months pregnant.

Ventura describes it as “a horrific decade of my life stained by abuse, violence, forced sex, and degradation.”

Cassie ended the message by telling the judge, “I hope that your sentencing decision reflects the strength it took for victims of Sean Combs come forward. I hope that your decision considers the many lives that Sean Combs has upended with his abuse and control.”