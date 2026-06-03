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Singer Camila Cabello has reportedly called it quits with billionaire heir Henry Junior Chalhoub after more than a year of dating.

People magazine confirmed the split, but neither party have publicly commented.

Another source told The Sun, "Camila and Henry had an honest conversation and came to the conclusion they should end things.”

"They had a lot of fun together while it lasted but it wasn’t meant to be,” the insider added.

Camila and Henry were last spotted together at the Coachella Music Festival in April. She made a surprise appearance during Young Thug’s set, where she performed hit song “Havana.”

In 2024, the two first sparked rumors after meeting at an Elie Saab fashion after party in Saudi Arabia.

Months after the meeting, they were seen holding hands in St. Barts.

Henry’s family is reportedly worth an estimated $1.2 billion since they own luxury fashion distribution company Chalboub Group.