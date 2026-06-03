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Andy Cohen celebrated his birthday with a new man!

The Bravo star was photographed holding hands with Kevin Sobieski as they left Andy’s birthday dinner at Via Carota in NYC.

Cohen looked dapper in an off-white suit and pink shirt, while Kevin chose a dark suit and button-down shirt.

According to the site, Andy and Kevin have been dating for a few months.

TMZ adds that Sobieski works in asset management and was linked to Broadway composer Benj Pasek in the past.

Back in November, Andy opened up to "Extra" about being a dad and hopes for getting married someday.

He shared, “I think having kids later in life is really great and I’ve gotten to do so much so that now when I have to stay home and it’s the Met Gala, now my level of FOMO is pretty slim.”

As for getting married, Cohen kept it real, saying, “I think that a few things need to happen before I get married. I think that I need to be in love first and would I like to be in love? I mean, if I could find the gay version of John Mayer. I think that would probably be great because he and I are incredibly connected.”

Cohen also revealed his dating dealbreaker, saying, “I think if the first date was like, ‘When can I meet Countless Luann?’ I might be like, ‘You know what? Slow your roll, dude.’”

Andy also chatted about his dating life on “Call Her Daddy" in October 2025.

When host Alex Cooper asked if he was on the apps, Cohen confirmed, "I'm on every app. Grindr, Scruff, Raya, Hinge… Tinder.”

Andy said he even got kicked off Grindr because people accused him of impersonating himself.

Alex asked if Andy goes on dates, and he told her, "I go on some dates. I have kids obviously and so dating is really changed and I meet two kinds of people. People that I want to sleep with and people that I want to date and we all do and people that I want to date and sleep with obviously… that’s the goal.”

Cohen said he’s “all over the map” in terms of what he looks for in a guy.

Andy shared, “It’s really about a vibe… I like strong, independent, smart, has their own thing going… handsome.”

He said the few people he has hooked up with on Raya didn’t watch “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” or “Real Housewives."

Cohen shared, “They're like, ‘No… I'm an architect and I do this or I'm a finance guy' and I like that."

Andy said his longest relationship so far is three years.