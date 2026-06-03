Amy Adams Calls ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ Role a ‘Dream Come True’ (Exclusive)

Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV via Getty Images

On Tuesday, Amy Adams hit the red carpet for the premiere of the new “Cape Fear” series in L.A.

“Extra” spoke with Amy, who opened up about prepping for the series, as well as her upcoming role in the new “Star Wars: Starfighter” movie.

The series builds from the book and previous movie versions of the story.

Amy said, “We had such a great history and legacy of the other ‘Cape Fears’ that kind of set the bar really high for us and sort of what we wanted to achieve, but we had so much freedom to create something different and to dive deeper into the characters and just really getting into the psychology of secrets and how somebody trying to uncover your secrets and can really upend your life and really create a fracture in your family.”

In the show, Amy acts alongside Javier Bardem and Patrick Wilson.

She commented, “It’s a stacked cast and amazing. Not only Patrick and Javier, but I think the three of us feel into such a natural rhythm. We all work very similarly, all very focused, but also collaborative and want to have a good time and so we joke and laugh a lot to release tension.”

Showing some love to their younger cast, Amy said, “Working with the kids, Malia, Joe, Lily, our entire cast. It was actually a really wonderful experience.”

Did any of Amy’s past characters inspire her portrayal of Anna Bowden?

She answered, “I try to approach all of my characters as very singular… There’s people I take inspiration from, different actors that I would cast in the role. Sometimes, when I’m a little stuck, I’m like, ‘Hmmm, what would Jodie Foster do here?’”

Amy is going to be part of the upcoming “Star Wars: Starfighter,” but she couldn’t say much about her role.

However, she gushed, “It’s like a dream come true. We filmed it in London and it’s coming out."