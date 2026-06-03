‘Alaskan Bush People’ Alum Matt Brown’s Cause of Death Revealed

Instagram

More than a week after “Alaskan Bush People” star Matt Brown’s body was found in Washington, his cause of death has been revealed.

In an autopsy report obtained by Page Six, the Okanogan County coroner revealed that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Brown’s death was ruled a suicide.

Contributing factors in his death include subsequent immersion in the water and being under the influence of methamphetamine.

Brown’s body has been released to his family.

Last week, Matt’s brother Bear broke the sad news, revealing that their brother Noah was the one who identified the body.

Bear said, “They found a body in the river a few hours ago and it was positively identified as being Matt.”

“I would have never suspected he would have hurt himself, honestly,” he said, referring to Brown’s struggles with substance abuse while asserting the death was “self-inflicted.”