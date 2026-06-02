‘Twin Peaks’ Star Owain Rhys Davies Dies at 44

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Owain Rhys Davies, who starred on “Twin Peaks: The Return” in 2017, has tragically died at just 44.

His brother Rhodri wrote on Instagram, "It is with profound sadness that my father and I share the news that my brother, Owain, has passed away.”

Rhodri Davies acknowledged that the news may “come as a great shock to many.”

He said, "While there are still questions that remain unanswered regarding the circumstances of his death, our understanding at this stage is that Owain passed suddenly, naturally, and peacefully.”

Rhodri wrote about how well-loved his brother was calling the “outpouring of messages” they have received “deeply moving.”

"Owain was fortunate enough to have more than one family,” he said. "Alongside his biological one, he built extraordinary, family-like bonds with many of his closest friends, colleagues, and loved ones. I am incredibly proud that, while he was my brother, he was also a brother to so many others. We know that this loss will be felt by a great many people, and we take comfort in knowing how loved he was.”

Rhodri said the family would “try to share further information in due course as we learn more and begin making arrangements."

While asking for privacy, he added, "Thank you for your kindness, your messages, and for keeping Owain in your thoughts."

“Downton Abbey” star Joanne Froggatt wrote in the comments, "No words seem to convey my emotions. I am so incredibly sorry for your loss and the grief you must be feeling. I am just devastated to lose our beautiful friend, he was more than a friend, he was joy, and life and talent and kindness and fun and intelligence, [he] was everything, and my brain can’t compute that we don’t get to hug him again. What I would give for one more hug. You’re forever in our hearts cariad. ♥️💔♥️”

“Supernatural” actress Ruth Connell shared, "So sorry he is gone and for yours and your Dad’s loss. And all of ours too….It’s a true testament to the glorious, one of a kind soul that he was - seeing all the beautiful comments here. A great friend. Incredible talent. Ridiculously hilarious and so kind soul-pal. He did life so well. I’m devastated not to have him for the rest of mines ❤️.”

Actress Charity Wakefield shared a photo of Owain and herself dancing on her Instagram account, writing, "Owain Rhys Davies. You were one in a million. I can’t put my words together yet but here’s how you made me feel. 🌅”

In addition to “Twin Peaks: The Return,” Owain also appeared on “The OA” (2016) and had two upcoming projects in the works: “La Fantasia” and “Jeff the Killer."