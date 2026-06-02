'Off Campus' Star Mika Abdalla & Actor Jake Short End Engagement

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“Sex Appeal” co-stars Mika Abdalla and Jake Short have ended their engagement.

Abdalla’s rep confirmed the news to Us Weekly, saying, “Due to recent interest in Mika’s personal life it would feel remiss to not address that her and Jake are no longer together. They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect.”

It’s unclear when the couple split, but Jake shared a photo dump in February highlighting 2025 and the carousel featured pics of Mika. He wrote in the caption, "Classic February wrap of 2025 post that doesn’t tell the whole story."

Abdalla wrote in the comments, "every photo tells a story."

She also commented, "i don’t even know what to say" and he replied, "I don’t even know what you said first."

Mika had shared a similar collection of pics in November and joked in the caption, "these were all taken in the same place."

Mika and Jake reportedly met on the set of the Hulu comedy “Sex Appeal” in 2021.

In May 2025, Jake’s manager Brian Medavoy shared a post celebrating the couple, and revealing they were engaged.

Medavoy wrote on Instagram, "An awesome day yesterday celebrating the next chapter for my longtime client, Jake Short and his fiance Mika Abdalla. From set to real life – watching your journey has been a joy. Here’s to forever.”

Meanwhile, Mika has been in the spotlight lately thanks to her Prime series “Off Campus.” She plays Allie opposite Stephen Kalyn’s character Dean De Laurentis.

“Extra” recently spoke with the actress about what is in store next season.

She shared, "I am very excited about shooting Season 2. I think we're going to get to know a lot more about all of the characters.”

Abdalla added, "I'm excited to revisit these characters that we love so much and we spent so much time with last year and get back to set with my buds.”

She also shared what scene from Allie and Dean's book "The Score" she hopes to see in the show.