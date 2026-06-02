Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News June 02, 2026

Nick Pasqual Sentenced to 32 Years to Life for Attempted Murder of Makeup Artist GF Allie Shehorn

Getty Images

Weeks after “How I Met Your Mother” actor Nick Pasqual was found guilty of attempted murder of his estranged girlfriend Allie Shehorn, he has been sentenced.

A judge handed down 32 years to life in prison for Pasqual, who was also convicted of first-degree residential burglary with person present and injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend, or child’s parent.

In 2024, Pasqual was charged after allegedly stabbing Shehorn “multiple times.”

In a press release, then Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón alleged Pasqual broke into Shehorn’s Los Angeles home on May 23, 2024, at 4:30 a.m. and stabbed the makeup artist, who had “recently filed a restraining order” against him.

Pasqual “inflicted great bodily injury” on Shehorn, and “personally used a knife during the commission of the crime,” the release stated.

Following the incident, Pasqual allegedly left the scene of the crime and went to Texas, where he was arrested at a U.S./Mexico border checkpoint.

Pasqual was then taken back to Los Angeles.

#CelebrityNews #TrendingStories

Around The Web

More in Celebrity News