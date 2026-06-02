Nick Pasqual Sentenced to 32 Years to Life for Attempted Murder of Makeup Artist GF Allie Shehorn

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Weeks after “How I Met Your Mother” actor Nick Pasqual was found guilty of attempted murder of his estranged girlfriend Allie Shehorn, he has been sentenced.

A judge handed down 32 years to life in prison for Pasqual, who was also convicted of first-degree residential burglary with person present and injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend, or child’s parent.

In 2024, Pasqual was charged after allegedly stabbing Shehorn “multiple times.”

In a press release, then Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón alleged Pasqual broke into Shehorn’s Los Angeles home on May 23, 2024, at 4:30 a.m. and stabbed the makeup artist, who had “recently filed a restraining order” against him.

Pasqual “inflicted great bodily injury” on Shehorn, and “personally used a knife during the commission of the crime,” the release stated.

Following the incident, Pasqual allegedly left the scene of the crime and went to Texas, where he was arrested at a U.S./Mexico border checkpoint.