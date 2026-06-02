Kim Kardashian Hard Launches Lewis Hamilton Relationship with Funny Video

Instagram

Kim Kardashian is putting her relationship with Lewis Hamilton on display.

She took their love to Instagram with a funny video and pic of the couple bike riding in NYC.

Lewis was shooting a selfie video of the pair on bikes and Kim smiles at the camera before swerving to the side and screaming. She even shared a still of the funny moment.

In the video, the race car drivers wears a #80 jersey, sunglasses and hat, while Kim wears black pants, a black jacket and sunglasses.

Kim used the caption “Lately,” and included pics some bikini snaps as well as sweet moments with family, friends and her kids: North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7.

Kardashian’s post comes more than a month after she appeared on Lewis’ Instagram. He took the reality star for a ride, and at the end of the video she tells the camera, “That was insane.”

The couple first sparked dating rumors in February, when TMZ posted photos and videos of the pair arriving at a Paris hotel in the same SUV.

Now, a source tells People magazine that Kim and Lewis are going strong, and that he is spending time with her kids.